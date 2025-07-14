USS Toledo Arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

From Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs

July 14, 2025

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769) arrived at its new homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, from its previous homeport of Portsmouth, Virginia, July 12, 2025. Toledo joined Submarine Squadron 7 as their fourth Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine.

“Our crew is excited to finally arrive in Pearl Harbor after completing an important maintenance period in Hampton Roads,” said Cmdr. Dustin Kraemer, commanding officer of the Toledo. “Our crew looks forward to the new chapter for Toledo and the opportunities while operating throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

Toledo returned to the fleet April 19, 2025, following successful completion of its engineered overhaul at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The maintenance period included refurbishment and modernization to extend the submarine's operational life in support of operations throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, welcomed the Toledo to Pearl Harbor stating, “The Toledo team has demonstrated professionalism and commitment in completing their extended maintenance and getting the ship back to sea. Toledo joins the Pacific Submarine Force as a tested and capable submarine for years to come.”

Capt. Corey Poorman, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, met Toledo pier side upon arrival to welcome the crew to the island. “The Squadron 7 Ohana enthusiastically welcomes the crew and families of the Toledo with Hawaii’s enriched culture and spirit of aloha,” said Poorman. “Our team looks forward to continuing the training and certification of Toledo’s crew in defense of our nation and its allies and partners.”

Commissioned on Feb. 24, 1995, Toledo was named for the city of Toledo, Ohio. The submarine has a crew of approximately 12 officers and 98 enlisted Sailors. Toledo's ability to support a multitude of missions, to include anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and strike warfare, makes Toledo one of the most capable submarines in the world.

Submarine Squadron 7 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to two Virginia-class submarines and four Los Angeles-class submarines.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.

