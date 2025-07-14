USS Toledo (SSN 769) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor

250712-N-EI510-1226
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 12, 2025) - A Sailor assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769) greets his family as Toledo arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during its change of homeport, July 12, 2025. Toledo is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|07.12.2025
|07.14.2025 17:54
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
USS Toledo Arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
