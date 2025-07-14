EACH training program provides foundation for new Army nurses

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH Deputy Commander for Nursing, presents a training certificate to 2nd Lt. Skye Compton for her graduation from the Evans Army Community Hospital Clinical Nurse Transition Program in a ceremony on Friday, July 11, 2025. The Clinical Nurse Transition Program offers new nurses over 800 hours of hands-on, precepted clinical experience, combined with 48 hours of focused didactic education and seminars.