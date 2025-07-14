Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EACH training program provides foundation for new Army nurses [Image 3 of 6]

    EACH training program provides foundation for new Army nurses

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH Deputy Commander for Nursing, presents a training certificate to 2nd Lt. Skye Compton for her graduation from the Evans Army Community Hospital Clinical Nurse Transition Program in a ceremony on Friday, July 11, 2025. The Clinical Nurse Transition Program offers new nurses over 800 hours of hands-on, precepted clinical experience, combined with 48 hours of focused didactic education and seminars.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 16:26
    VIRIN: 250711-O-UV830-9748
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    This work, EACH training program provides foundation for new Army nurses [Image 6 of 6], by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine
    Army Nurse Corps
    Defense Health Agency
    Medical Readiness Command West
    U.S. Army Fort Carson
    4th Infantry Division

