EACH training program provides foundation for new Army nurses

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Five of the newest graduates from the Evans Army Community Hospital Clinical Nurse...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Five of the newest graduates from the Evans Army Community Hospital Clinical Nurse Transition Program pose for a picture with Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH Deputy Commander for Nursing (center), and Capt. Michelle Martinez, the Clinical Nurse Officer in charge of the EACH Family Care Ward (far right). The Clinical Nurse Transition Program offers new nurses over 800 hours of hands-on, precepted clinical experience, combined with 48 hours of focused didactic education and seminars. The five graduates are (from left to right): 2nd Lt. Mariah Rualo, 2nd Lt. Mary Bradley, 2nd Lt. Skye Compton, 2nd Lt. Lucas Morris and 2nd Lt. Brendan Killian. see less | View Image Page

Five of the Army’s newest nurses graduated from the Evans Army Community Hospital Clinical Nurse Transition Program in a ceremony on Friday, July 11, 2025.



The Clinical Nurse Transition Program (CNTP) offers new nurses over 800 hours of hands-on, precepted clinical experience, combined with 48 hours of focused didactic education and seminars.



The CNTP graduates are: 2nd Lt. Mariah Rualo, 2nd Lt. Mary Bradley, 2nd Lt. Skye Compton, 2nd Lt. Lucas Morris and 2nd Lt. Brendan Killian.



Returning to Evans Army Community Hospital after a 13-year hiatus, the program provides a comprehensive introduction to a variety of nursing specialties through four weeks of rotations in areas like the Emergency Room, Operating Room, Labor and Delivery, and even a rotation in a 4th Infantry Division medical unit.



“We are thrilled to be able to bring the CNTP back to Evans,” said Capt. Tracy Kerkow, Chief of the EACH Department of Education. “This exposure helps nurses explore potential career paths within the Army Nurse Corps and identify their areas of interest. We really appreciate the support of the entire EACH team in making this graduation an overwhelming success.”



The Army Nurse Corps consists of more than 11,000 Soldiers dedicated to providing unmatched health care to servicemembers, families, and retirees, while also supporting humanitarian missions, and responding to natural disasters.



The Army Nurse Corps offers five sub-specialties in the following areas: Critical Care, Mental Health, Perioperative, Emergency Trauma and Gynecology/Obstetrics.