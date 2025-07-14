EACH training program provides foundation for new Army nurses

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Five of the newest graduates from the Evans Army Community Hospital Clinical Nurse Transition Program pose for a picture with Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH Deputy Commander for Nursing (center), and Capt. Michelle Martinez, the Clinical Nurse Officer in charge of the EACH Family Care Ward (far right). The Clinical Nurse Transition Program offers new nurses over 800 hours of hands-on, precepted clinical experience, combined with 48 hours of focused didactic education and seminars. The five graduates are (from left to right): 2nd Lt. Mariah Rualo, 2nd Lt. Mary Bradley, 2nd Lt. Skye Compton, 2nd Lt. Lucas Morris and 2nd Lt. Brendan Killian.