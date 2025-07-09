ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Lopez Martinez, commanding officer, Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1 gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Coronado, Ca., July. 11, 2025. During the ceremony, Martinez relieved U.S. Navy Capt. Andy Litteral. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)