    ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    U.S. Navy Capt. Lopez Martinez, commanding officer, Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1 gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Coronado, Ca., July. 11, 2025. During the ceremony, Martinez relieved U.S. Navy Capt. Andy Litteral. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 13:02
    Photo ID: 9178775
    VIRIN: 250711-N-DA659-1150
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.34 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SA Imani Onyia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

