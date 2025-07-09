Date Taken: 07.11.2025 Date Posted: 07.14.2025 13:02 Photo ID: 9178774 VIRIN: 250711-N-DA659-1072 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 9.24 MB Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SA Imani Onyia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.