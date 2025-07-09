Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    Sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1 bow their heads for prayer on Coronado, Ca., July. 11, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)

