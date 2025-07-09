ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Andy Litteral, previous commanding officer, Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1 gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Coronado, Ca., July. 11, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Navy Capt. Lopez Martinez relieved Literal. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)