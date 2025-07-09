Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    U.S. Navy Capt. Andy Litteral, previous commanding officer, Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1 gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Coronado, Ca., July. 11, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Navy Capt. Lopez Martinez relieved Literal. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 13:02
    Photo ID: 9178773
    VIRIN: 250711-N-DA659-1078
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SA Imani Onyia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony
    ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony
    ACB 1 Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Construction Batallion (ACB) 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download