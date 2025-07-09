Tech. Sgt. Erik Stauffer, 420th Air Base Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of radio frequency transmissions, and his wife, Sophie Stauffer, pose for a photo. The couple met during the 2022 Royal International Air Tattoo (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 07:23
|Photo ID:
|9178285
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-QN763-6249
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|546.03 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, How an airshow brought two lives together [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
How an airshow brought two lives together
No keywords found.