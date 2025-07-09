Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How an airshow brought two lives together [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    How an airshow brought two lives together

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Erik Stauffer, 420th Air Base Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of radio frequency transmissions, and his wife, Sophie Stauffer, pose for a photo. The couple met during the 2022 Royal International Air Tattoo (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 07:23
    Photo ID: 9178285
    VIRIN: 250714-F-QN763-6249
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 546.03 KB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How an airshow brought two lives together [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    How an airshow brought two lives together
    How an airshow brought two lives together
    How an airshow brought two lives together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    How an airshow brought two lives together

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    love
    married
    Royal International Air Tattoo
    RAF Fairford
    RIAT2025
    RIAT25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download