How an airshow brought two lives together

Tech. Sgt. Erik Stauffer, 420th Air Base Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of radio frequency transmissions, and his wife, Sophie Stauffer, pose for a photo at RAF Fairford, June 10, 2025. The couple met during the 2022 Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), where they worked together as part of the communications support team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)