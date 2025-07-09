Tech. Sgt. Erik Stauffer, 420th Air Base Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of radio frequency transmissions, and his wife, Sophie Stauffer, pose for a photo at RAF Fairford, June 10, 2025. The couple met during the 2022 Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), where they worked together as part of the communications support team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 07:23
|Photo ID:
|9178283
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-QN763-1488
|Resolution:
|3033x4559
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, How an airshow brought two lives together [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
How an airshow brought two lives together
No keywords found.