How an airshow brought two lives together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Erik Stauffer, 420th Air Base Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of radio frequency transmissions, and his wife, Sophie Stauffer, pose for a photo. The couple met during the 2022 Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), where they worked together as part of the communications support team. (Courtesy photo)