173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony

Maj. Dale Dumont, chaplain of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and brigade leaders honor the legacy of Saint Michael the Archangel during a visit to the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 29, 2024. The statue of Saint Michael, patron saint of paratroopers and Italian police, stands as a symbol of courage, protection and righteous strength. Saint Michael’s Day is observed annually to recognize his role as a spiritual warrior and protector of those who serve.
