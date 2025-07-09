173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Joshua Gaspard, commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and leaders honor the legacy of Saint Michael the Archangel during a visit to the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 29, 2024. The statue of Saint Michael, the patron saint of paratroopers and Italian police, stands as a symbol of courage, protection, and righteous strength. Saint Michael’s Day is observed annually to recognize his role as a spiritual warrior and protector of those who serve.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)