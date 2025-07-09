Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Maj. Dale Dumont, chaplain for the 173rd Airborne Brigade, honors the legacy of Saint Michael the Archangel during a visit to the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 29, 2024. The statue of Saint Michael, patron saint of paratroopers and Italian police, stands as a symbol of courage, protection and righteous strength. Saint Michael’s Day is observed annually to recognize his role as a spiritual warrior and protector of those who serve.

    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 06:23
    Photo ID: 9178249
    VIRIN: 240929-A-XY121-2671
    Resolution: 1366x2048
    Size: 134.9 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony
    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony
    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony
    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony
    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony
    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony
    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony
    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Saint Michael, Patron of Warriors, in Italian Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download