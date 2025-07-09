Construction partnership in Poland enhances readiness, interoperability and deterrence in Eastern Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Daniel Rodriguez and Europe District Northern Europe Area Engineer Guillermo Provencio discuss ongoing and upcoming military construction projects in Camp Kościuszko, Poland May 19, 2025. Most of the projects are part of the Poland Provided Infrastructure program through which the Polish military funds and leads construction of military infrastructure that is designed and constructed to meet U.S. requirements for use by U.S. forces operating in Poland. For its part, the U.S. will continue to bear the costs of training, equipping, deploying and employment of U.S. forces in the country. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)