    Construction partnership in Poland enhances readiness, interoperability and deterrence in Eastern Europe [Image 3 of 6]

    Construction partnership in Poland enhances readiness, interoperability and deterrence in Eastern Europe

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer John Hadley and Europe District Northern Europe Area Engineer Guillermo Provencio look in on the nearly complete Deployable Air Base System support and storage facilities in Powidz, Poland May 20, 2025. The project is part of the Poland Provided Infrastructure program, which supports interoperability and increases the capability of U.S. forces operating in Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 06:31
    Photo ID: 9178197
    VIRIN: 250520-A-QM295-1041
    Resolution: 5126x3422
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction partnership in Poland enhances readiness, interoperability and deterrence in Eastern Europe [Image 6 of 6], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Construction partnership in Poland enhances readiness, interoperability and deterrence in Eastern Europe

    Poland
    StrongerTogether
    Poland Provided Infrastructure
    USAG Poland
    USACE

