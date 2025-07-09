Construction partnership in Poland enhances readiness, interoperability and deterrence in Eastern Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RZI Wrocław Investors Supervisor Szymon Giruć, RZI Wrocław Project Manager Anna Grodecka and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Jeff Thompson check progress on fuel infrastructure improvements underway in Świętoszów, Poland May 21, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers works closely with Polish regional military construction partners like RZI Wrocław as part of its support to the Poland Provided Infrastructure program. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)