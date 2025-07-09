Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction partnership in Poland enhances readiness, interoperability and deterrence in Eastern Europe [Image 4 of 6]

    Construction partnership in Poland enhances readiness, interoperability and deterrence in Eastern Europe

    ŚWIęTOSZóW, POLAND

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    RZI Wrocław Investors Supervisor Szymon Giruć, RZI Wrocław Project Manager Anna Grodecka and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Jeff Thompson check progress on fuel infrastructure improvements underway in Świętoszów, Poland May 21, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers works closely with Polish regional military construction partners like RZI Wrocław as part of its support to the Poland Provided Infrastructure program. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 06:31
    Location: ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL
    Poland
    StrongerTogether
    Poland Provided Infrastructure
    USAG Poland
    USACE

