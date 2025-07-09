Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161st anniversary of the Battle of Fort Stevens [Image 20 of 20]

    161st anniversary of the Battle of Fort Stevens

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    From right, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) for the D.C. National Guard; Capt. Andrew L. Hargroder, Deputy G37 and historian, and his wife stand for a photograph with historical reenactors during the 161st anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Fort Stevens, in Washington, D.C. on July 12. Hosted by the Alliance to Preserve the Civil War Defenses of Washington, in cooperation with the National Park Service, the day-long event honors Washingtonians who answered the call of duty to defend the capital during July 11-12, 1864. Fort Stevens, originally named Fort Massachusetts (modern day Georgia Avenue NW), was part of the extensive fortifications built around the city. The commemoration included demonstrations, live music, 19th-century children's games and crafts, history talks, and a guided walk from Fort Stevens to Battleground National Cemetery. Capt. Hargroder also served as a special guest speaker detailing “The D.C. Militia and Volunteers of the Civil War.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 18:24
    Photo ID: 9177657
    VIRIN: 250712-F-PL327-3250
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 161st anniversary of the Battle of Fort Stevens [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Park Service
    D.C. National Guard
    D.C. Militia
    Battle of Fort Stevens

