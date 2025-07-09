161st anniversary of the Battle of Fort Stevens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Alliance to Preserve the Civil War Defenses of Washington, in cooperation with the National Park Service, hosts the 161st anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Fort Stevens, in Washington, D.C. on July 12. The day-long event honors Washingtonians who answered the call of duty to defend the capital during July 11-12, 1864. Fort Stevens, originally named Fort Massachusetts (modern day Georgia Avenue NW), was part of the extensive fortifications built around the city. The commemoration included demonstrations, live music, 19th-century children's games and crafts, history talks, and a guided walk from Fort Stevens to Battleground National Cemetery. The District of Columbia National Guard’s Capt. Andrew L. Hargroder, Deputy G37 and historian, also served as a special guest speaker detailing “The D.C. Militia and Volunteers of the Civil War.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)