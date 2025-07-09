Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Awarenessgram': Suicide Prevention and Resource Awareness Selfies

    'Awarenessgram': Suicide Prevention and Resource Awareness Selfies

    DAVISON ARMY AIRFIELD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard stand for an Awarenessgram at Davison Army Airfield, at Fort Belvoir, VA, on July 11, 2025. The District of Columbia National Guard’s Risk Reduction program has introduced suicide prevention selfies (Awarenessgram) as a tool to encourage those who may be unknowingly or knowingly facing mental health challenges to utilize the appropriate resources. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    This work, 'Awarenessgram': Suicide Prevention and Resource Awareness Selfies, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    resilience
    D.C. National Guard
    suicide prevention
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Aviation Battalion and Facility
    Awarenessgram

