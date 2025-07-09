'Awarenessgram': Suicide Prevention and Resource Awareness Selfies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the District of Columbia Army National Guard takes an Awarenessgram at Davison Army Airfield, at Fort Belvoir, VA, on July 11, 2025. The District of Columbia National Guard’s Risk Reduction program has introduced suicide prevention selfies (Awarenessgram) as a tool to encourage those who may be unknowingly or knowingly facing mental health challenges to utilize the appropriate resources. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)