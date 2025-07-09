Security Training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (July 10, 2025) Sailors and Civilian Law Enforcement Officers assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown participate in a training event onboard the installation. The installation’s Security Department conducts regular training with civilian and uniformed U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Sailors to ensure readiness and to reinforce responses to various scenarios. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).