    Security Training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 3 of 10]

    Security Training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (July 10, 2025) Sailors and Civilian Law Enforcement Officers assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown participate in a training event onboard the installation. The installation’s Security Department conducts regular training with civilian and uniformed U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Sailors to ensure readiness and to reinforce responses to various scenarios. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 15:44
    Photo ID: 9177568
    VIRIN: 250710-N-TG517-7182
    Resolution: 2740x2192
    Size: 633.3 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Training
    Law enforcement
    police training

