Yorktown, Va. (July 10, 2025) Sailors and Civilian Law Enforcement Officers assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown participate in a training event onboard the installation. The installation’s Security Department conducts regular training with civilian and uniformed U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Sailors to ensure readiness and to reinforce responses to various scenarios. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2025 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9177566
|VIRIN:
|250710-N-TG517-1970
|Resolution:
|3138x1964
|Size:
|965.01 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 10 of 10], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.