    USS The Sullivans return from Deployment [Image 19 of 20]

    USS The Sullivans return from Deployment

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MAYPORT, Fla. - (July 13, 2025) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) returns home to Naval Station Mayport after an eight-month deployment that included supporting combat operations in the Red Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 11:44
    Photo ID: 9177471
    VIRIN: 250713-N-AW702-1000
    Resolution: 3426x2284
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Naval Station Mayport
    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

