MAYPORT, Fla. - (July 13, 2025) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) returns home to Naval Station Mayport after an eight-month deployment that included supporting combat operations in the Red Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Sippel/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2025 11:44
|Photo ID:
|9177471
|VIRIN:
|250713-N-AW702-1000
|Resolution:
|3426x2284
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
This work, USS The Sullivans return from Deployment [Image 20 of 20], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.