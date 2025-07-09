USS The Sullivans return from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MAYPORT, Fla. - (July 13, 2025) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) returns home to Naval Station Mayport after an eight-month deployment that included supporting combat operations in the Red Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Sippel/Released)