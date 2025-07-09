USS The Sullivans return home from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MAYPORT, Fla. - (July 13, 2025) — Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, welcomes home the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) as they return home to Naval Station Mayport after an eight-month deployment that included supporting combat operations in the Red Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Sippel/Released)