    U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Air National Guardsmen of the 113th Wing park multiple F-16 Fighting Falcons at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 00:10
    Photo ID: 9177203
    VIRIN: 250711-F-NW874-1048
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    DLE2025
    REFORPAC25

