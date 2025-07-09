U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Air National Guardsmen of the 113th Wing park multiple F-16 Fighting Falcons at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)