U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from Travis Air Force Base lands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, in support of the Air Force’s Departmental Level Exercise, July 11, 2025. DLE is a first-in-a-generation exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)