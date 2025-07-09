Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from Travis Air Force Base lands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, in support of the Air Force’s Departmental Level Exercise, July 11, 2025. DLE is a first-in-a-generation exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 00:10
    Photo ID: 9177197
    VIRIN: 250711-F-NW874-1065
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 541.1 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    REFORPAC25

