    U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Two U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron are parked on the flight line at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 00:10
    Photo ID: 9177198
    VIRIN: 250711-F-NW874-1002
    Resolution: 4820x3207
    Size: 1020.24 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DLE2025
    #REFORPAC25

