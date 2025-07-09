U.S. Air Force aircraft land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron are parked on the flight line at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)