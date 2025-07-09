PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 12, 2025) – Cmdr. Donald J. Petersen is presented with the Meritorious Service Medal by Capt. Douglas B. Whimpey, Commander, Naval Construction Regiment One, recognition of his leadership and service as commanding officer of Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 22
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9177089
|VIRIN:
|250712-N-XH484-9436
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCB 22 Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Daniel Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.