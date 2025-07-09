NCB 22 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 12, 2025) – Cmdr. Donald J. Petersen is presented with the Meritorious Service Medal by Capt. Douglas B. Whimpey, Commander, Naval Construction Regiment One, recognition of his leadership and service as commanding officer of Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 22