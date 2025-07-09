Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCB 22 Change of Command

    NCB 22 Change of Command

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Stevenson 

    Naval Construction Battalion 22 (NCB 22)

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 12, 2025) – Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 22 stand in formation during the battalion’s Change of Command ceremony at Naval Base Ventura County.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 19:19
    Photo ID: 9177087
    VIRIN: 250712-N-XH484-2084
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
