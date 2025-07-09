PORT HUENEME, Calif. (July 12, 2025) – Capt. Douglas B. Whimpey, Commander, Naval Construction Regiment One, salutes sideboys while being piped ashore following the conclusion of Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 22’s Change of Command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9177094
|VIRIN:
|250712-N-XH484-2520
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCB 22 Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Daniel Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.