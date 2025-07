Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Band members, Harp Musician Senior Chief Megan Sesma and Flute Musician Laura Pirrucello pose with the painting of them, “The joy of music”, the year before at the Salmagundi Club in New York City, July 10, 2025. The acceptance ceremony marked the 44th anniversary of the COGAP and featured 34 works from 24 artists from across the country. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Boardman)