    Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection Reveal [Image 9 of 28]

    Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection Reveal

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Boardman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Platt and George Grubb, Chairman of the Board of the Salmagundi Club, present a Coast Guard Public Service Commendation to Michael Davis for his donation of his painting “Providing Supplies” to the Coast Guard Art Program at the Salmagundi Club in New York City, July 10, 2025. The acceptance ceremony marked the 44th anniversary of the COGAP and featured 34 works from 24 artists from across the country. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Boardman)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 17:16
    Photo ID: 9177022
    VIRIN: 250710-G-YJ966-1032
    Resolution: 4678x3119
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection Reveal
    Missions
    Salmagundi Club
    Art Program
    USCG

