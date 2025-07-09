Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection Reveal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Platt, Captain Jon Andrechik and George Grubb, Chairman of the Board of the Salmagundi Club, present a Coast Guard Public Service Commendation and the George Gray Award to Leendert van der Pool for his donation of his painting “Daring rescue” to the Coast Guard Art Program at the Salmagundi Club in New York City, July 10, 2025. The acceptance ceremony marked the 44th anniversary of the COGAP and featured 34 works from 24 artists from across the country. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Boardman)