    JRM leadership attends the Kalaguak Memorial Ceremony [Image 9 of 13]

    JRM leadership attends the Kalaguak Memorial Ceremony

    BARRIGADA, GUAM

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    BARRIGADA, Guam (July 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, joins U.S. servicemembers, World War II survivors, and Guam politicians for a photo during the Kålaguak memorial ceremony, July 11. The Kålaguak Memorial is a sacred ground for many who lost their lives during WWII after being forced out of their homes by Japanese imperial forces occupying the land. Guam is celebrating its 81th anniversary of liberation from Japanese rule during World World II this year with the theme “Fanohge CHamoru,” which is the opening line of Guam's national anthem and translates to a call to rise united, proud, and strong. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    VIRIN: 250711-N-JC256-1319
    #JointRegionMarianas
    #Guam81Liberation
    #FanohgeCHamoru
    #KalaguakMemorial

