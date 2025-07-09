Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM leadership attends the Kalaguak Memorial Ceremony

    BARRIGADA, GUAM

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    BARRIGADA, Guam (July 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, coins the granddaughter of a World War II survivor at the Kålaguak memorial ceremony, July 11. During WWII, Japanese military claimed the area for construction of an airstrip and used CHamoru men, women, and children as forced labor. The airstrip was completed after the liberation of Guam and became the foundation of the island’s modern airport runway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 02:08
    Photo ID: 9176447
    VIRIN: 250711-N-JC256-1394
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: BARRIGADA, GU
    This work, JRM leadership attends the Kalaguak Memorial Ceremony, by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #JointRegionMarianas
    #Guam81Liberation
    #FanohgeCHamoru
    #KalaguakMemorial

