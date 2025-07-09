JRM leadership attends the Kalaguak Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BARRIGADA, Guam (July 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, coins the granddaughter of a World War II survivor at the Kålaguak memorial ceremony, July 11. During WWII, Japanese military claimed the area for construction of an airstrip and used CHamoru men, women, and children as forced labor. The airstrip was completed after the liberation of Guam and became the foundation of the island’s modern airport runway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)