    Cole Hosts MURPH Challenge [Image 4 of 4]

    Cole Hosts MURPH Challenge

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA - Sailors and Coast Guardsmen participate in a MURPH Hero Workout of the Day aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in observance of the recent 20-year anniversary of Operation Red Wings while underway in the Caribbean Sea July 10, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    This work, Cole Hosts MURPH Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS COLE
    DDG 67
    USSOUTHCOM
    C4F
    Navy
    Southern Border 2025

