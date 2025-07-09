Cole Conducts Routine Operations in Caribbean Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CARIBBEAN SEA - U.S. Navy Seaman Alex Dejesusguzman retrieves heaving lines in response to a man overboard drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Caribbean Sea July 10, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)