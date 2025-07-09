Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cole Conducts Routine Operations in Caribbean Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA - U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Apprentice Keon Lyons, left, and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Apprentice Komba Sinah handle a search and rescue swimmer tending line during a man overboard drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Caribbean Sea July 10, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 01:27
    Photo ID: 9176434
    VIRIN: 250710-N-BT677-2010
    Resolution: 4378x2876
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    This work, Cole Conducts Routine Operations in Caribbean Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS COLE
    DDG 67
    USSOUTHCOM
    C4F
    Navy
    Southern Border 2025

