Joint Forces, Friendly Games: Kickball Brings Branches Togethe

Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Byron Jordan, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, speaks with Future Sailor Joseph Veargis at a joint services kickball team-building event held at Washington Park in North Miami Beach, Fla. The North Miami Beach area recruiting offices gathered for their first team building sporting event of the summer. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)