Joint Forces, Friendly Games: Kickball Brings Branches Together

Future Soldier Jacob Valerie runs the bases during a game of kickball amongst future Sailors, future Soldiers, and future Airman, and their recruiters, held at Washington Park in North Miami Beach, Fla. The North Miami Beach area recruiting offices gathered for their first team building sporting event of the summer. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)