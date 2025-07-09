Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Forces, Friendly Games: Kickball Brings Branches Together [Image 4 of 7]

    Joint Forces, Friendly Games: Kickball Brings Branches Together

    NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    Miami area Army, Air Force and Navy recruiters gather with their delayed entry program (DEP) participants for a game of kickball at Washington Park in North Miami Beach, Florida. This event is the first team building sports activity of the summer. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

