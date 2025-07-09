COMPACFLT Visits Ayala Museum in Manila, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Patrice Nicole “Chelo” Reyes, a tour and education associate at the Ayala Museum, right, guides Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, on a tour of the museum during his visit to Manila, Philippines, July 11, 2025. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)