COMPACFLT Visits Ayala Museum in Manila, Philippines

Gina Koehler, spouse of Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours the Ayala Museum during their visit to Manila, Philippines, July 11, 2025. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)