    COMPACFLT Visits Ayala Museum in Manila, Philippines [Image 2 of 7]

    COMPACFLT Visits Ayala Museum in Manila, Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo  

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and his spouse, Gina Koehler, tour the Ayala Museum during his visit to Manila, Philippines, July 11, 2025. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 20:13
    Photo ID: 9176123
    VIRIN: 250711-N-XG464-4070
    Resolution: 7771x5181
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: PH
    This work, COMPACFLT Visits Ayala Museum in Manila, Philippines [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPACFLT
    Indo-Pacific
    Tour
    Ayala Museum

