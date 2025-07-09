COMPACFLT Visits Ayala Museum in Manila, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and his spouse, Gina Koehler, tour the Ayala Museum during his visit to Manila, Philippines, July 11, 2025. The visit to the Philippines underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)