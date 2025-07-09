Airman Leadership School Class 25-E award recipients pose for a group photo on stage following their graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, July 10, 2025. The awardees were recognized for their outstanding leadership, academic excellence and performance throughout the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
This work, Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.