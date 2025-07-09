Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Leadership School Class 25-E award recipients pose for a group photo on stage following their graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, July 10, 2025. The awardees were recognized for their outstanding leadership, academic excellence and performance throughout the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)