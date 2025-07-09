Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Bolton from the 92nd Security Forces Squadron and class leader of Fortress Flight, delivers a speech during the Airman Leadership School Class 25-E graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, July 10, 2025. Airmen were invited to submit speeches to the instructors, and one is chosen to represent the class and reflect on their ALS journey during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)