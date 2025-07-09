Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Bolton from the 92nd Security Forces Squadron and class leader of Fortress Flight, delivers a speech during the Airman Leadership School Class 25-E graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, July 10, 2025. Airmen were invited to submit speeches to the instructors, and one is chosen to represent the class and reflect on their ALS journey during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 17:23
    Photo ID: 9175852
    VIRIN: 250710-F-TJ635-1048
    Resolution: 5061x3367
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation
    Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation
    Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation
    Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation
    Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation
    Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ALS
    professional military education
    NNCO
    NCO
    Fairchild AFB
    USAF professional development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download