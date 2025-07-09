U.S. Air Force Airmen and class leaders of Airman Leadership School Class 25-E state the Airmen’s creed during the Airman Leadership School Class 25-E graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, July 10, 2025. The ceremony marked the completion of a key milestone in their enlisted professional military education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9175853
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-TJ635-1044
|Resolution:
|5943x3954
|Size:
|13.39 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.