Fairchild ALS class 25-E graduation

U.S. Air Force Airmen and class leaders of Airman Leadership School Class 25-E state the Airmen’s creed during the Airman Leadership School Class 25-E graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, July 10, 2025. The ceremony marked the completion of a key milestone in their enlisted professional military education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)